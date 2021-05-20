More dogs found during investigation into ‘elaborate’ dogfighting operation in Warren

Officers also searched a home on Bane Street SW during the investigation and found seven dogs

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Five more dogs were found at a third location Thursday in connection to a dogfighting investigation in Warren.

On Tuesday, Warren police were serving a warrant at a home on Austin Avenue as part of a months-long drug investigation.

Investigators say during the search, they found drugs, cash and guns, plus evidence dogs were being fought at the property.

Police believe the home was also used for dog training, as a treadmill with 2x4s on it was found. Police say it was likely used so that dogs would run on it as part of that training.

Lt. Greg Hoso called it one of the most elaborate setups that he has seen in his 26 years as an investigator.

Officers also searched a home on Bane Street SW during the investigation and found seven dogs. Those dogs are being cared for by the Animal Welfare League.

Stanley Redd Jr. lives at the Bane Street home. He’s now being held in the Trumbull County Jail on a parole violation.

Thursday, WKBN learned that Redd Jr. is now facing weapons charges and will be arraigned Friday.