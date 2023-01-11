NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Newton Falls High School is still undergoing repairs after pipes burst last month, resulting in water damage throughout the building.

According to interim superintendent Justin Christopher, the high school had two to three inches of water throughout 90% of the building, including the school’s gym floor.

They’re now in their second week of the restoration project and have contracted William Sports Flooring out of Akron for help. The same company that renovated the gym floor in 2020.

Christopher said they found more damage under the floor in the gym than they anticipated. They’ve cut out a section of the gym floor to see where the damage stops.

“The floor represented our community. If you saw it, it had our famous ZIP code 44444 on it. It featured our water tower, the waterfalls, the fireworks display and the covered bridge. All the things that are kind of staples in Newton Falls, so there was a lot of pride that went into that.”

Christopher commends his staff and students for their resilience. Classes were able to resume as normal, but eight classes were relocated due to extensive damage.

Christopher says they’re looking at potentially getting teachers back in five of those classrooms next week.