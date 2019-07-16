More changes coming to Youngstown in August to increase walkability

First Ward Councilman Julius Oliver says new signs will bring economic growth to the city

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Starting in August, taking a walk around Youngstown will be a little different.

The Walk Youngstown Campaign Committee wants to make the city a more walk-friendly community.

Starting August 9, signs will be around the city directing walkers to points of interest and mileage to get to those destinations. There will also be directions available online.

In total, there will be 30 signs.

First Ward Councilman Julius Oliver says these signs will bring economic growth to the city.

“I believe in this campaign because I’m sure it will give people information they did not have, which will lead to a more walkable city with more people outside getting to know each other and our city,” he said. “This is what leads to more businesses and economic growth in Youngstown. This is how we become a community again.”

Walk Youngstown Founder Lisa Resnick says the initiative will build residents’ pride in living in the area.

“Youngstown has all the amenities that other, larger cities have. There’s no reason our city can’t have the same connection between our residents and the neighborhoods they live in,” she said. “This is about more than just opportunities for community health; this is about further building our community and our pride in it and recognizing that we do in fact have everything larger cities have to offer right at our home.”