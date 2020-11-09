More Boardman firefighters test positive for COVID-19

The department has reached out to neighboring communities to make sure mutual aid is available for emergencies

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the coronavirus continues its resurgence, local safety forces have not been immune.

There is a seventh Boardman firefighter who has tested positive for COVID-19. That’s two more than the department had just last week.

Nine others, including Chief Mark Pitzer, remain on the job but quarantined, rather than having them recover at home.

The department has reached out to neighboring communities to make sure mutual aid is available for emergencies.

