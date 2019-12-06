More arrests possible after Youngstown drug house bust, investigators say

Inside, investigators said they found over $46,000 cash, crack cocaine, marijuana and a gun

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people from Youngstown will be in court again later this month after being arrested by the city police department’s Vice Unit this week.

Things started Wednesday afternoon for the vice squad with a traffic stop.

“They pulled a gentleman over and they noticed some alcohol in the car,” Det. Sgt. John Patton said.

That man, Thomas Moore, appeared in court Friday morning on felony drug charges after the officers searched his car.

“They found some heroin, ecstasy, crack cocaine and a scale,” Patton said.

But the big haul came Wednesday night when police raided a home on Cherry Hill on the west side.

“We had some drug buys from the house,” Patton said. “Search the house and found $46,968 in cash, some crack cocaine.”

He said they also found a 9mm pistol with a 50-round magazine, as well as a large bowl of marijuana.

Police arrested Aja Hill, who was the only one in the house at the time. They don’t think the money belongs to her, though, so their investigation continues.

More arrests are possible. In the meantime, while other parts of the area may deal with different drugs like meth, the problems in Youngstown don’t seem to have changed much.

“Probably crack cocaine and heroin are your two most popular,” Patton said.

Why? He said because they’re easy to get.

For now, police will try to have this money forfeited so it can be used to help take down other offenders.