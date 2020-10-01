Month of October set aside to bring awareness to infant mortality

Health care providers see International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month as an opportunity to educate expecting mothers

(WKBN) – Actress Chrissy Teigen and her musician husband John Legend lost a baby over the weekend due to pregnancy complications.

Teigen announced the miscarriage in a series of social media posts, with a picture showing her in a hospital. The couple had chosen the name Jack for the boy, their third child.

Teigen left the hospital on Thursday.

The month of October is a time to honor mothers and children lost during pregnancy.

Having a child is supposed to be one of the happiest times in life, but there can be complications, and they are heartbreaking.

Local health care providers see International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month as an opportunity to educate expecting mothers.

“Women are affected by this in our community and it may be a taboo subject where they might be scared to talk about it. So by us reaching out and making it a whole month for women to be aware, it makes them more comfortable to be able to reach out for support, to know they’re not alone and to know that there are people in the community who are here to help them,” said OBGYN Dr. Elizabeth Sipusic, with Mercy Health.

Dr. Sipusic also said mothers do have added concerns because of COVID-19 and the upcoming flu season. She recommends expecting mothers to get a flu shot but overall, maintaining social distance, hand washing and good hygiene is most important to the health of the mother and baby.

Mercy Health notes the following resources that can help reduce infant mortality:

Centering Pregnancy

Resource Mothers

Lactation Consulting

Dietician for Nutritional Counseling

Mercy Health’s Tobacco Cessation Program

YoMingo App – Empowering women with perinatal education through a smartphone application

Partnerships with local agencies

More stories from WKBN.com: