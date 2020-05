The news is not good for property owners who have witnessed shore erosion, though

(WKBN) – Lake Erie set a new record last month when the water level was 9 inches above its 2019 record and 4 inches more than its March record.

The news is not good for property owners who have witnessed shore erosion, though.

The Army Corps of Engineers predicts the lake should be 4 to 6 inches below record high levels between June and September.