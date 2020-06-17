Monster truck show in Trumbull Co. brings car-crushing action to your living room

With spectators not allowed, a local monster truck show would have otherwise been canceled

YANKEE LAKE, Ohio (WKBN) – The sporting and entertainment industry has had to come up with alternative ways to hold their events while keeping fans safe.

The Outlaw Monster Truck Drags had to nix their Fourth of July race at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

“With social distancing, we are not allowed to do it in the fairgrounds because it holds too many people too close together,” said driver Gary Bauer.

That’s when Bauer and fellow driver Joe Sylvester from Canfield came up with a plan. They took the show to the truck night track at Yankee Lake with no fans.

“The track is really fun. The plus side to doing this is we’re not confined to a small venue like a stadium or a fairground. We have 200 acres of playground at Yankee Lake,” Sylvester said.

The races and other popular events are being pre-recorded this week. The car-crushing action will air in a three-part series starting June 29.

“We got some other tricks up our sleeve that people haven’t seen done,” said Sylvester.

To view the streamed monster truck show, click here.