Monsignor Siffrin elected as administrator of Youngstown Diocese

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, the College of Consultors for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Youngstown elected Reverend Monsignor Robert Siffrin to be the diocesan administrator.

This announcement comes in the wake of Bishop George Murry’s death on Friday, June 5.

The diocesan administrator will care for the diocese until the future bishop arrives.

Monsignor Siffrin was ordained on June 23, 1979. He served under Bishop Murry as the Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia.

Along with his diocesan responsibilities, he is administrator at St. Edward Parish on Youngstown’s northside.

Monsignor Siffrin was also administrator between Bishop Thomas Tobin departing and Bishop George Murray’s appointment.

It will likely take 12 to 18 months for Pope Francis to name a new bishop.

