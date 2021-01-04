Monomoy buys Astro Shapes in Struthers

Astro Shapes was founded in 1971 by Bob Cene, Sr., and is currently run by his son, Paul Cene

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A capital investment firm has bought Struthers-based Astro Shapes.

Monomoy Capital Partners has acquired the family-owned business. A media release on the acquisition did not indicate a price.

A park in the city is named after the family.

Astro Shapes is a manufacturer of custom-finished aluminum extrusions and employs 700 people across three facilities.

“With the help of Jim DiBacco and my brother, Bob Cene Jr., it is a privilege to have built upon and lead the business my father started almost 50 years ago, and I am confident that the Company will enjoy a bright future under Monomoy’s ownership,” Cene said. “Monomoy’s focus on excellence and trusted relationships with customers and supply partners aligns perfectly with the culture at Astro Shapes. We look forward to working closely with Monomoy to build on Astro Shapes’ legacy and realize significant growth opportunities for the business.”

