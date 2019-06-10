Monkey back with its owner after roaming around Braceville Twp.

BRACEVILLE TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A monkey on the loose caused quite a stir in Braceville Township on Monday and is now back with its owner, but not without leaving behind quite a story to tell.

Five-year-old Teeko the monkey got out of his house late Sunday night. The next morning, he was seen around 6:40 a.m. at the Marathon gas station on Braceville Robinson Road.

“I thought they were joking around with me,” said Marathon employee Jessica Richardson.

Richardson didn’t believe it when a truck driver told her a monkey was running around their parking lot when she showed up to work Monday morning.

But it was true, and her coworkers called 911.

911 CALL: ‘We have a vicious monkey in our parking lot and no, this is not a joke’

Richardson said she tried to entice Teeko with a banana.

“As the owner came up, the monkey seen him and the monkey took off this direction, behind the red and blue truck, and the owner chased him all the way back around the parking lot,” she said.

The chase was caught on surveillance cameras. In it, you can see Teeko running past the fuel pumps and his owner following shortly after.

“I was shocked, like, I thought the monkey might come up to somebody or get taken or we have huge semis driving through here all the time. I was like, ‘What if a semi accidentally hit it?'” Richardson said.

Teeko’s owner, Anthony Thomas, who lives nearby, said he and his friends had been out looking for Teeko ever since he got loose on Sunday.

“Normally, the front door isn’t open but it was open and he pushed the screen door and came right outside, which just terrified me,” Thomas said. “They can get out, they get lost, somebody finds them, they get stolen, they could be killed. There’s all kinds of things that can happen.”

After hours of looking, using apps and special equipment, Thomas’ team finally found Teeko.

“I’m sure he was very nervous and uneasy. He’s never been out. He’s stayed in the cage past dark but he’s never been out all night long,” Thomas said.

Teeko is now back home, safe and sound. But what happened in the parking lot is still the talk of the town.

“Everybody that’s came in is like, ‘Did you guys see the monkey?'” Richardson said.