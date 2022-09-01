YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Commissioners are doling out more of their share of funds from the American Rescue Plan.

In honor of the start of this year’s Canfield Fair, commissioners held their regular weekly meeting at the Ohio State Extension offices, just across the road from the main gate to the fairgrounds.

They agreed to provide almost $250,000 to five area communities to pay for community improvement projects that might otherwise have had to come from the general funds of local governments.

“Everything’s being cut by the government. These projects were needed by these townships. What we do is we not only take it in, we spend it on the townships and the villages,” said Commissioner Carol Righetti.

The five communities receiving money include: