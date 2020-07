KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – One year ago Monday, devastation hit Trumbull County. Heavy rains flooded Kinsman, destroying 12 roads and bridges.

Fifty-five people who live downstream woke up to their houses surrounded by water with no way to get out.

It took three months before the road to their homes could be rebuilt.

The dam was never repaired.

Instead, today, what was Kinsman Lake, is reduced to a stream.