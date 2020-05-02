MomsRockChallenge fundraiser invites people to dedicate songs to their moms

Proceeds go toward women's health research at the Magee-Womens Research Institute

(WKBN) – Struthers native and musician Michael Annichine, who runs the leading women’s health care facility in Pittsburgh, has come up with a way to honor mothers and raise money.

It’s called the “Moms Rock Challenge.”

Annichine is the CEO of the Magee-Womens Research Institute and Foundation, which had to cancel its benefit rock concert.

Now, he wants people to do their own “Moms Rock” videos, post them using #MomsRockChallenge and make a donation.

“We want people to post the video on social media dedicating a song to their mother or any mom in their life. Doesn’t have to be their mom. They could have a sister that’s a mom, they could have a wife that’s a mom,” he said.

Annichine wants people to get as creative as possible — they can either use an existing song, maybe dance to it, or write their own song.

He’s hoping the whole concept goes viral.

For more information on participating or donating, visit the Magee-Womens Research Institute’s website.