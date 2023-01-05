NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A mother and her 9-month-old son were treated at a local hospital after the mother said she was assaulted by five women and a man.

Niles police were first called to an apartment on Royal Mall Drive at about 10 a.m. Monday on reports of a man assaulting a woman. The woman said the man, later identified as 23-year-old Emari Jenkins, punched her in the face and then took off on a bicycle.

The woman told police that she wanted to file charges, according to a police report.

Later that night, at about 8:23 p.m., Jenkins and a group of five women came to the apartment and knocked on the door. The mother, thinking it was the police, opened the door and the group pushed inside the apartment and assaulted the woman while she was holding the child, the report stated.

The child suffered an injury to his head and the mother appeared bruised and beaten, the report stated. Both were taken to the hospital.

The mother was able to give a description of the car the group took off in, and it was entered into the city’s FLOCK system.

Jenkins was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Wednesday on charges of felonious assault, aggravated burglary and two counts of domestic violence. He was also arraigned the same day and entered no plea.

Bond was set at $250,000. A hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11.