Mom who turned old uniforms into masks donates profits to Canfield band

The Perrico family hopes the money can be used by the Band Parent Boosters to offset future expenses

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – As Canfield band directors delivered awards to this spring’s graduating seniors Tuesday, they got a surprise when they stopped at Zack Perrico’s house — $2,264.

Zack’s mom, Dianna Perrico, started making protective masks from old, discarded band uniform material. Zack and his brother, Zane, put a YouTube video together about it. To date, Dianna has made almost 700 masks.

She said the effort was never meant to be a fundraiser for the band program.

“I’m very thankful for the band and the whole music program of Canfield Schools. I wanted to promote that, in a way.”

As Dianna finished more orders, she left them on the front porch, along with a tip jar for anyone who wanted to make a donation.

“I didn’t count it every day. I just kind of collected it so that it was anonymous and then at the end, it was $2,200,” she said.

While the family hopes the money can be used by the Band Parent Boosters to offset future expenses, Dianna admitted losing almost half a school year to this pandemic will take away experiences for her son and others that will be hard to replace.

“I realized very slowly that it impacted my son a lot more than I anticipated it,” she said. “His whole culmination of 12 years of hard work ended up in this.”

Dianna said having Zack’s senior awards delivered in-person Tuesday morning is a help.

