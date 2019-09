The woman said the incident happened between Dec. 2018 and September of this year

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A mother from Warren notified police that she believes her 3-year-old daughter was molested by her 9-year-old daughter.

The incident was reported to officers on Monday.

The woman told police the incident happened between December 2018 and September 2019 at a home on South Street.

The case had been turned over to detectives.