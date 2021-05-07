Mom sentenced on charges in Howland child endangering case

Police said the children in the home were covered in feces and the adults seemed to be under the influence

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The mother charged in a child endangering investigation in Howland earlier this year learned her sentenced Thursday in Warren Municipal Court.

Madison Culver, 19, pleaded no contest and was found guilty of child endangering and assault.

She received a 30-day jail sentence, as well as two years of probation, according to court records. She was also ordered to have no contact with the victim or children unless approved by Trumbull County Children Services.

Culver was charged following a March 25 investigation into a filthy home.

According to a police report, officers were called to a home in the 3700 block of Ellwood Ave. NE by the Howland Fire Department, who was helping someone who fell.

The children’s grandmother had reported that she believed all of the adults in the house were on drugs due to their behavior, according to a police report.

When officers got there, several adults were outside of the home and the children’s grandmother was changing a child’s diaper on the front lawn. That child and another appeared to be covered in feces.

A medic on the scene showed officers a diaper that was taken off of a child. That diaper was full of feces and bleeding through the diaper, according to the police report.

Several of the adults at the home seemed to be under the influence, police said. One man was walking around with lipstick all around his lips and male genitalia drawn on his arms.

Inside the house, officers found a woman in a bedroom full of trash who seemed to be under the influence.

Police said the kitchen and other rooms in the house had garbage all throughout, food lying around that looked like it was there for days and a bathtub with water in it. Police also noticed bunk beds in a bedroom with what looked like dried feces on the sheets.

During the investigation, the children’s father, 24-year-old Lucas Snyder, came walking up the side of the house with what looked like whiskers drawn on his face.

During his interaction with police, he became violent and wrestled with officers until they handcuffed him, according to the report. Three officers said they wrestled Snyder to the ground.

During all of this, Culver was being treated by paramedics after falling down the steps.

Family members took the three children.

Snyder, who faces child endangering charges, is due back in court in June.