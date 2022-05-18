WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren mom says she’s still terrified after shots were fired outside her apartment building earlier this week.

No one was hurt in the shooting on Dunstan Drive Tuesday morning.

A man told officers that someone from another vehicle opened fire on the car he was driving.

Harley Barnhart recalled hearing the gunshots. She says her 4-year-old son was sleeping on the couch, so she scooped him up and carried him to his room.

Barnhart says it sounded like the gunshots were getting closer so she put her son in the bathtub to keep him safe.

“I put him in the tub and I said, ‘You got to be quiet, you got to be quiet,’ and he just, he laid there terrified. I mean, he big eyes and all but he just laid there quiet and I’m like, ‘You gotta stay down,'” she said.

Barnhart says she doesn’t feel safe and believes the violence in Warren is getting worse.