YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — For over a year, Lisa Michaels can’t wake up from the nightmare she has been having.

Her son Randy, 34, has been missing since May 15, 2021. He was last seen leaving the Steel City Bar on East Midlothian Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m.

“It’s been a nightmare. An emptiness that can’t be filled,” she said on the phone this week. “My first son. My oldest child. Words can’t describe how much I miss him and his daughters miss him.”

The lead investigator on the case, city police Detective Sgt. Rick Spotleson, said there is some security footage of Michaels leaving the bar but not much else.

“He just disappeared,” Spotleson said.

Police had a few leads, but none of them checked out.

“We came up empty,” Spotleson said.

Sometimes when an adult goes missing, they do so because they want to “drop off the grid,” Spotleson said. But he said that doesn’t seem to be the case with Michaels because he was in regular contact with family members.

Lisa said that is true, and she talked to her son, who is a Campbell Memorial High School graduate and a roofer, several times a day before he went missing.

“I talked to him earlier that evening,” she said, before he went missing.

Neither Spotleson nor Lisa said they knew why Michaels was at the Steel City before he disappeared.

Lisa said her son was a devoted father to his three daughters, ages 7, 6 and 2, and would often walk from Campbell to Brownlee Woods to see them because he did not have a car.

She would not come and say it, but she hinted that she believes her son may no longer be alive.

“I don’t feel that he’s here no more,” she said. “I hope that I can get justice for him.”

Anyone with information can call detectives at 330-742-8911 or CrimeStoppers Youngstown at 330-746-CLUE. Callers can remain anonymous.