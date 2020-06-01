Mom retrieves son’s stolen dirt bike in Warren

A Warren mom equipped with a surveillance camera tied to her cellphone was able to thwart a thief

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren mom equipped with a surveillance camera tied to her cellphone was able to thwart a thief who took off with her son’s dirt bike.

A woman told police that she was at work at about 12:37 a.m. Friday when she saw a person at her house through her cellphone that is linked to her home surveillance camera.

The woman said she rushed home and saw the suspect on Northwest Blvd NW with her son’s dirt bike. The bike was taken from the woman’s unattached garage, according to a police report.

The woman confronted the suspect, retrieved the dirt bike and returned home.

A police report was taken but did not indicate an arrest.