Mom looking for answers in son’s 2019 shooting death in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A cold case still burns a mother’s heart in Warren.

Khalef Freeman, a father of seven, was gunned down two days before his birthday almost two years ago.

Now, his mother is begging anyone who could help solve her son’s murder to come forward.

Joserene Freeman remembers her son Khalef as a loving, caring man.

“He helped anybody. He was the type of person who would give the shirt off his back if he had to,” she said.

Police say on June 21, 2019, he was leaving his house with a female friend. As soon as the car doors closed, the woman started hearing gunshots.

Investigators say she tried to maneuver the car from the passenger seat to get Freeman to the hospital but lost control and crashed into a house on Tod Avenue.

Freeman died on the scene.

The investigation into his case is still open, but detectives say they need more information to arrest his killer.

“Somebody knows something, and somebody is going to have to come forward to help us with this case,” said Detective John Greaver.

“If they killed my son, they’re gonna kill somebody else, if they hadn’t already,” Joserene Freeman said.



Detectives are working with Crimestoppers and encourage anyone with information that could point them to who is responsible to call 330-746-CLUE.

“As a mother, I’m crying out, ‘Can somebody please help solve my son’s murder?'” Freeman said.

“It won’t bring him back, I know, but you know, I just want to know that the person that did this to my son isn’t still walking around.”

