Mom, daughter facing charges following fight in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A mother and daughter in Warren are facing charges after police say they got into a physical fight.

Officers were called about 12:50 a.m. Friday to a house in the 2000 block of Surfwood Circle SW on reports of a disturbance.

When they arrived, they talked to 24-year-old Treasure McCall who said her mother, 39-year-old Venita McCall, beat her up, bit her finger and busted out the window in her car.

Officers talked to Venita McCall, who had a bloody mouth and loose teeth, who told them that her daughter became angry when she refused to drive her to her boyfriend’s house and that it was her daughter who broke out the windows of the car with a brick. The mother said she then got on top of her daughter until police arrived.

Later, Treasure McCall told police that the fight started when she went to get a Black and Mild and her mother said there weren’t any. Treasure McCall said she was so mad she went outside and busted the windows out of the car. It was then that her mother came outside and “started beating her,” the report said.

Treasure McCall said she never touched her mother. She admitted that she has “beat her up” in the past but not this time, the report stated.

Reports say Venita McCall admitted to biting her daughter’s finger in self-defense.

Both Venita and Treasure McCall were arrested and booked into the Trumbull County Jail on domestic violence charges.

Both pleaded not guilty at their arraignment Monday. Another court date is set for Dec. 9.