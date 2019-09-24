Mom charged after Austintown police say they found fentanyl in diaper bag

When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Ashley Rock outside of the vehicle and the child sitting in a car seat in the backseat

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A mother from Painesville is facing charges after police say they found fentanyl in a diaper bag.

Police were called about 8:30 p.m. Friday to the Country Fair on Route 46 on reports of a woman slumped behind the wheel with a 2-year-old boy in the car.

When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Ashley Rock outside of the vehicle and the child sitting in a car seat in the backseat.

When police questioned her, they say Rock started pacing and reached toward the floorboard of the car.

Officers said when they asked Rock if they could search the car, she replied, “Yes, I’m not a drug addict.”

Officers say they found a bag containing fentanyl in a diaper bag on the front floorboard of the car.

The father was called to take custody of the child.

Rock was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of drug possession and child endangering.