YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The final chapter of an inspirational journey left off with a beautiful moment for a mother and her son.

“Overwhelmed. Overwhelmed, excited, thankful, blessed,” said Tasha Hicks.

Kristin Biggs began her Parent Enrichment Workshops as a way of providing resources and support to other parents and to the youth.

She decided to do it after losing her son Reshaud Biggs, Jr. to gun violence.

“I am a mother on the movement and I’m not stopping, I’m taking this nationwide because I don’t want nobody in Chicago, nobody in Atlanta, nobody to feel what I feel,” Biggs said.

Wednesday she held her final workshop at Chaney High School. A couple of dozen people attended as speakers shared information on financial literacy and mental health awareness.

Thanks to a sponsorship by LLL Auto Sales, Biggs also raffled off a special gift to one of the attendees; A car.

“What can we do to give back, even though we’re going through trials in our life? Giving back is the best thing that we can do,” Biggs said.

Biggs said Dixon attended every single workshop, even when he might not have had a ride. She says he and his mother deserved it.

“You reap what you sow. You do good deeds, good deeds will come back to you. So again, I’m blessed for this, for my full ride and for this car,” said Elyzha Dixon.

Dixon got a full-ride scholarship to The Ohio State University. He’ll be able to use the car for school.