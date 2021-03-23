Mom and son indicted in Mahoning County stalking case

Prosecutors say the pair sent pornographic images to a woman

Karen Longnecker, of Newton Falls, obstruction of justice and Jamie Longnecker, stalking and weapons violation

BERLIN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Berlin Township and his mother were indicted in connection with a stalking case we first told you about last September.

Karen Longnecker, 75, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on more than 100 counts, along with her son Jaime Longnecker.

Sheriff’s deputies raided their home in September, looking for computers and other evidence.

Prosecutors say the pair sent pornographic images to a woman Jamie Longnecker worked with as well as neighbors and detectives who were investigating the case.

