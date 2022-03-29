YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For 50 years, Nicky’s Pizza has been in the same spot, using the same recipe, run by the same family and serving the same customers.

Supporting mom and pop’s shops can help keep a business open for decades, like Nicky’s Pizza.

“We’ve been here 50 years and it’s really been good to us,” said Lady Melfi.

Melfi said she and her ex-husband opened the business in 1972. She remembers bringing her kids to work with her in strollers and walkers and watching them grow up there. Now, her two sons own the place.

She says staying consistent with the same suppliers and same original recipes is what’s kept their business successful throughout the years.

“I truly believe that that’s the secret of it because you know it’s gonna be the same quality all the way through,” she said.

Nicky’s is located on the East Side of Youngstown. It’s a place people have been going to for generations.

“We’ve been blessed with customers, who we really get to know them, and we get to know their grandkids, and their kids and it’s been good,” Melfi said.

Even through the pandemic, Melfi says that strong customer base and family foundation helped them get through what was a tough time for many businesses.

“I would just like for people to see that we do thrive here and we have a good business and I would like to see businesses grow further,” she said.

March 29 is National Mom and Pop’s Business Owners Day. It’s meant to recognize small businesses like Nicky’s. Melfi said it’s the support from their life-long customers and new customers that keeps them going.