Mom and dad arrested, mom accused of child endangering at local Walmart

A witness said she saw the mother and child wandering in the Walmart parking lot

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A mom and dad were arrested Friday after an incident at the Walmart in Bazetta Township.

According to a police report, officers were called to the parking lot of the store at about 7:26 p.m. on reports of a child wandering and a woman who appeared to be intoxicated.

When officers arrived, they found the mother of the child, later identified as 32-year-old Lindsey Pugh, standing with her child who was crying and screaming.

A witness said they saw Pugh stumbling around with the child before putting her in the car and then saw her slumped over the steering wheel. At that point, the child got out of the car on her own and began wandering around. The witness intercepted the child, brought her back to her mother, who she had to wake up, and called police.

Officers said Pugh could barely walk and kept her eyes closed while being questioned. She said that she had taken Xanax and suboxone, the report stated.

The child’s father, later identified as 38-year-old Alvin Flick was called. He told officers he was not permitted to be alone with his child but that his mother had partial custody and could retrieve her.

Flick arrived on the scene. At that time, it was discovered that he had an outstanding warrant out of Girard and was arrested, the report stated.

The child was turned over to Flick’s mother.

Pugh was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of child endangering and public intoxication.

Flick was arrested on the outstanding warrant.