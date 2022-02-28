ORWELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Two babysitters and the mother of a child have been found guilty in connection to the death of a child in Ashtabula County.

Valorie Olah and her daughter, Samantha Olah, both of Orwell, were found guilty in connection to the death of a child in their care. The two ran a babysitting service out of their home.

Samantha Olah was found guilty of child endangerment and her mother Valorie Olah was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment in the April 2018 death of Brantley Santiago.

The child’s mother, Beverly Santiago, was also indicted and agreed to cooperate in the case against the Olahs in exchange for her cooperation, Santiago will plead guilty to felony child endangering with final sentencing left to the court.

The pediatrician for Brantley Santiago, who investigators said failed to report the abuse, has since left the University Hospital system. Investigators said she cooperated with prosecutors and testified in the case. She was not criminally charged but could face disciplinary action by the Ohio Medical Board as well as civil action.