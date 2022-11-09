GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – A Grove City mom is facing charges after police say she left her child alone and drove home high.

Officers were called about 3:42 p.m. Nov. 2 to a house on the 100 block of Chestnut Avenue to assist children services with a welfare check on a 7-year-old child at the house.

It was discovered that the child was alone and officers said that when 30-year-old Karlee Kovalchik got home, she was under the influence of “controlled substances,” according to police.

Kovalchik was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and also with driving under the influence of controlled substances.

A hearing is scheduled for December 14 in Mercer County Court.