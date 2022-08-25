NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Western Pennsylvania Attorney Dallas Hartman says he’s representing two freshman football players who Hartman says may have been among the most “severe” victims stemming from allegations of potentially unlawful activity at Lawrence County’s Mohawk High School.

Hartman says their main priority is keeping the students safe so that they can be reintroduced back into school.

He also says his law firm is conducting its own investigation, which he hopes is complete in about a month.

Hartman says the parents of the possible victims haven’t decided if they will sue the school district.

The Mohawk Area School District is also investigating.

Friday’s opening game has been canceled and the football program is suspended until at least Sunday.