BESSEMER, Pa. (WKBN) — The superintendent of the Mohawk Area School District announced his resignation earlier this week.

Michael Leitera said Tuesday that he is moving to another public school in Pennsylvania, where he will work as chief executive officer.

“Leaving is certainly bittersweet, and I am making the change that I feel will benefit my family and provide new professional challenges. I am forever grateful to the board for the opportunity to work with the wonderful educators in the district,” he said in a statement to WKBN. “This has been an incredible experience and my greatest thanks goes out to the students of the district. I have been amazed and bolstered by their work ethic and willingness to take new and different educational opportunities. I hope that we as a team have made some innovations that will be impactful for students in years to come.”