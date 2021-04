The new car wash will be going in on US-224 near the retail corridor in the fall

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – ModWash is making its Youngstown debut.



The new car wash will be going in on US-224 near the retail corridor in the fall.

Construction is beginning for ModWash this spring and will mark the first ModWash in Youngstown and the second in Ohio.

The owner plans to open more throughout the state this year.