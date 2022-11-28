YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Christmas came a little early for some kids with developmental disabilities in the area.

Mahoning County Educational Service Center was handing out bags of toys for the kids. Families were given a list of toys that have been modified for a child’s special abilities.

It’s free for families as part of a Replay for Kids, which is a 501 (c)(3) out of Cleveland.

Beverly Lankitus, a physical therapist with Mahoning County ESC, says the modified toys help with a child’s development.

“Some of these kids may be driving a power wheelchair, eventually, or something like that. So, they have to learn cause, effect, stop, go, turn and this is a good bridge into that as well as having fun,”

About 50 bags were given to families for their kids.