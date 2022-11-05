AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s time to put on your conductor’s hat and ride the rails down to Youngstown Model Railroad Association’s open house.

Saturday marked the first open house of the year at its headquarters at Four Mile and Raccoon roads.

Scale models are on display for dozens of visitors — with old favorites and new displays. Some scenes include a scale model of Youngstown, drive-in theaters and a steel mill.

There was even a scavenger hunt for the displays.

Treasuerer Bruce Silvernail says it’s a family-friendly hobby with something for everyone.

“There’s woodworking, there’s electronics, there’s scenery-making. Some layouts are computerized — ours is that we do it ourselves — so we can wreck trains if we want,” says Silvernail.

The displays are open at the following dates and times:

12 – 6 p.m. Nov. 5-6

12 – 6 p.m. Nov. 12-13.

12 -6 p.m. Dec. 3-4

12 – 6 p.m. Dec. 10-11.

For more information, visit the Youngstown Model Railroad Association’s website at ymra.org.