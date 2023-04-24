CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – As area high school kids get ready for another prom season, students in Canfield got a sobering lesson in distracted driving.

To teach the students, a mock crash scene was created by Mahoning County Safe Communities and the Canfield Police Department.

They say it drives home the possible consequences of what can happen if you drive distracted or impaired.

Students saw how victims look at a crash scene and what happens when police and emergency crews arrive.

They also saw the arrest of a suspected drunk driver.

“With prom season coming up and after-prom parties and everything, I think it’s very important that we show these kids, hey, we don’t want to be doing these things, and we want to be making the right choices while we’re out there,” said Timothy Coler, MCCTC school resource officer.

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. Local law enforcement hope to make a program about distracted driving dangers for students.