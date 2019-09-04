Mocha House expanding into downtown Youngstown

It will have the same menu and set up as the Mocha House operations in Warren and Boardman

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A locally-owned restaurant will soon be expanding into downtown Youngstown.

Nick Liakaris, co-owner of the Mocha House, said a new Mocha House will open soon in downtown Youngstown — adjacent to Eastern Gateway Community College in the spot once occupied by Los Gallos and Cafe Cimmento.

It has been completed gutted.

Liakaris said the plan is to open the new downtown restaurant in either October or November.

It’ll have the same menu and set up as the Mocha House operations in Warren and Boardman.