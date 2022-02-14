HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A mobile home was destroyed by fire Sunday in Hermitage.

Crews were called about 6 p.m. to the Kilgore Mobile Home Park off of E. State Street.

Hermitage Fire Chief John Flynn said when crews arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the trailer, but it wasn’t clear at that time if anyone was inside, so crews conducted a search. They later learned that the owner was not home.

Flynn said two firefighters were injured. One suffered burns to his face and another fell on the ice.

“Mobile homes get really, really hot because of the tin. They generate a lot of heat and smoke,” Flynn said.

Courtesy: Hermitage Fire and Rescue

Firefighters from Hermitage and Patagonia were able to get the fire under control quickly.

A cat died in the fire.

The man who lives there is staying with family and is being assisted by the Red Cross, Flynn said.

The cause is under investigation.