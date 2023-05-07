EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — The Community Action Agency of Columbiana County is bringing its mobile unit to East Palestine starting Monday.

The unit provides health, behavioral health and dental care.

Starting this week, it will offer medical services every Monday, including physicals, health checks, lab services and sick visits. On May 17, behavioral health services will be available every Wednesday, including individual, couples and family counseling.

The mobile unit will be located in the First Church of Christ Parking lot on Martin Street.

Appointments must be made in advance. To schedule a medical appointment, call 330-424-5686. To schedule counseling appointments, 330-385-7870.