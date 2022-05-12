YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s new mobile grocery store is up and running and made a special appearance on Thursday.

The 28-foot truck was parked at the Hope Conference at the Covelli Centre.

A ribbon cutting was held in April for the truck. Now, it’s going out into communities and serving people right in their neighborhoods.

It sells everything from beef and chicken to eggs, milk and cheese.

“There’s people who can’t get out, can’t go to the store. So just being able to go to them and being able to do a little good in our neighborhood, helping people out and bringing groceries to them, I think it’s very important for our community,” said Jeff Stanford, expansion organizer.

Many people lined up at the Hope Conference to buy items from the truck.

“I don’t know if you believe in miracles, but this is a miracle we’re watching today. A lot of people said this could never be done,” said Ron Fasano with A.C.T.I.O.N.

You can find a schedule of where the truck will be and when by visiting its Facebook page.