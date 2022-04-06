YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) Youngstown City Council Wednesday voted to approve funding for a mobile grocery store.

A grant of $129,000 from ARP funds will go to ACTION to help purchase a 28-foot truck and install equipment for a new mobile food truck.

“It’s important because we have no local grocery store. We are thankful for the ones in the outskirts, but our community is made up of a lot of senior citizens, disabled people, young people who may not have transportation. Were in a food desert and we need to come out until we get that brick ad mortar grocery store,” said Rose Carter, executive director of ACTION.

Carter referred to the truck as a “grocery store on wheels.” She says it will have vegetables, fruits, pantry items, bread, lunch meats and more. Some of the food will come from local farms.

The truck will go into neighborhoods throughout Youngstown to allow residents to simply come outside their homes and shop. It will also be set up at different businesses and apartments. She also said it will go into other surrounding communities.

“This is only one aspect of being able to alleviate the food desert. There’s so many others, like Glenwood Fresh Market and Genes Market, this is just another way helping our community overcome the poverty and the food desert,” Carter said.

Carter said the organization has been working toward the truck since October of last year. The city of Youngstown is not the only source of funding they’ve received. They have also received funding from other organizations such as the Youngstown Foundation, Western Reserve Community Foundation, Premier, Flying High and more, as well as individual donations.

The truck will open in May, serving the community two days a week to begin. Then in June, it will expand to three days, then four days in July, according to Carter.

Carter said they have already bought four freezers for the truck and they are working on the exact routes now, as well as the design of the truck. Once opened, it will be managed by Jeff Magada from Flying High and Grow Urban Farms.

Carter said they plan to unveil the truck during their upcoming annual banquet. She also said the hope is to eventually get a second truck to serve Trumbull County.