Mobile food pantry draws hundreds in Trumbull County

YANKEE LAKE, Ohio (WKBN) – Eight months into the pandemic, and it appears the number of people in need of food just continues to grow.

Hundreds of people lined up Monday at a mobile food pantry on Route 7 in Yankee Lake. The food distribution event was hosted by Second Harvest Food Bank.

It’s the second time in less than a month that Second Harvest has brought the mobile pantry to Yankee Lake.

“It’s really sad what is going on everywhere, and it’s wonderful that Second Harvest is able to do this for people,” said Patti Camuso, of Girard. “There are a lot of people who need the help.”

This time, they were able to feed 700 families. That is more than double the amount of families they were able to help on October 28.

Second Harvest officials say mid-November through Christmas is typically a busy time for food giveaways, but they’ve been seeing the need ramp up over the last week or so.

“All of our giveaways have been growing every week. We did three last week and they were all up about 30%, 40%, so probably the COVID has something to do with that,” said Mobile Pantry Coordinator George Mager.

Second Harvest is planning another food giveaway in Trumbull County next week near Eastwood Field where they anticipate feeding hundreds more families right before Thanksgiving.

