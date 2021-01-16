M&M Industries requests $100K grant for rail improvements at new $38-million Lordstown site

According to the company, its facility is expected to create 106 new jobs when it's open

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – M&M Industries is requesting a $100,000 grant from the Ohio Rail Development Commission to enhance rail access at its new $38 million manufacturing facility in Lordstown.

In November, Lordstown approved a 15-year, 75% tax abatement for M&M to utilize the 81,000-square-foot facility on Henn Parkway that once housed Magna Seating. Lordstown officials said the close rail access was appealing to the company.

The purchase went through in December.

The project has been developed in conjunction with Team NEO and the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber.

M&M Industries, Inc. is a U.S.-based manufacturer of containers for hazardous and non-hazardous

solids and liquids. The containers are used in a variety of household applications.

The facility is located a mile from the former Lordstown Assembly plant and will be served by the Norfolk Southern railway.

On-site rail costs are estimated at approximately $750,000, according to documents from the ORDC.

ORDC incentives are part of a package, which includes a JobsOhio offer of assistance and

assistance from the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber.

The grant request will be considered during the Ohio Rail Development Commission’s next meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday.