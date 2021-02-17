MLB Umpire picked up in Liberty ‘John Sting’ working toward ‘resolution’ with prosecutor

Brian O'Nora, of Austintown, is charged with misdemeanor soliciting and possession of criminal tools

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Major League Baseball Umpire picked up in a December “John Sting” was in Girard Municipal Court for a hearing in his case.

Brian O’Nora, of Austintown, is charged with misdemeanor soliciting and possession of criminal tools.
He entered a written not guilty plea at the time of his arraignment two months ago.

O’Nora was one of 14 men arrested in a human trafficking operation in Liberty Township.

O’Nora’s attorney Damian Billak told the court they’re working towards a resolution with the prosecutor.

Another hearing in the case was scheduled for next Thursday.

