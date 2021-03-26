MLB umpire from Austintown receives sentence in ‘John Sting’ case

Brian O'Nora, of Austintown, pleaded guilty last week in Girard Municipal Court to amended charges of disorderly conduct

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Major League Baseball Umpire picked up in a December “John Sting” received his sentence.

Brian O’Nora, of Austintown, pleaded guilty last week in Girard Municipal Court to amended charges of disorderly conduct. He initially faced charges of misdemeanor soliciting and possession of criminal tools.

O’Nora was sentenced to pay fines and court costs, including $750 to the Liberty Police Department’s drug funds, according to court records.

O’Nora was one of 14 men arrested in an undercover sex sting operation in Liberty Township. It targeted people who were trying to buy sex online.

O’Nora’s attorney Damian Billak told the court in February that they were working toward a resolution with the prosecutor.

Court records indicated that O’Nora was cooperative and forthright with law enforcement during the investigation.