Mix 98.9 morning show host Wes Miller passes away

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mix 98.9 morning show host Wes Miller passed away unexpectedly on Monday.

Miller hosted the “Wes and Lindsay” morning show and served as program director of the Youngstown radio station. He was 53 years old.

iHeartMedia released a statement on Miller’s passing, saying “Our condolences go out to his family including his children and wife, Shelley. Wes was a bright spot each morning on the radio and his infectious laugh will be missed in our hallways each day.”

Arrangements have not been made yet.