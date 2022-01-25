BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police determined that there was no threat after a reported bomb threat at Walmart.

Officers were sent to the Doral Drive just after 7 p.m. Monday. Some people inside the store reported that they were evacuated.

According to a police report, a cell phone was found inside a restroom with a countdown alarm activated.

Police determined that the phone belonged to a man who uses the alarm to notify him when to take his medications. He said he had left it behind in the restroom.

After determining that the reported threat was only a misunderstanding, the phone was returned to the man.