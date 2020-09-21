Mistrial declared in 2018 Oak Street Extension murder case

The case had already been delayed after jury selection

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A mistrial was declared Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in a murder case that had already been delayed for almost a week.

No explanation was given for the mistrial in the case of Myckle Hughes, 23, of Campbell, who is accused of the August 2018 shooting death of Sean Bell, 18, of Youngstown.

A jury was picked last week before Judge John Durkin and opening arguments were set for Sept. 15, but the trial was delayed until Monday. No explanation was given for that delay, either.

The trial has been rescheduled for Nov. 9.

Hughes was arrested at a Campbell business several hours after Bell was found shot to death in a car on Oak Street Extension. Police had been called to the road for an accident, but when they arrived, they discovered Bell’s body in the car.

Police have not released many details in the case except to say Hughes planned to rob Bell.

Hughes was indicted by a grand jury on charges of aggravated murder, murder and aggravated robbery.

