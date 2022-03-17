WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating after a woman, who now lives in Mississippi, reported that she was raped multiple times while living in Warren.

According to a police report, the 67-year-old woman said the assaults happened at a Palmyra Road SW home between May 1977 and November 1989.

She said the suspect was part of a religious cult that permitted spousal rape.

The woman said she would tell the suspect and the church that she did not want to have sex with the man, but he would then force her to comply.

The woman also reported that the suspect was mentally and physically abusive.