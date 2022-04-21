YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – About 50 teens from across the country are in Youngstown as part of a mission trip.

The volunteers are from places like Minnesota, New York and Chicago.

The group started out having breakfast with those less fortunate at the Our Community Kitchen in Youngstown.

Next, they will be heading out to spread hope across the city. Their leader, Rev. Felipe Gonzalez, is a priest from Boston who used to lead a life involving drugs. He is encouraging the volunteers to look beyond what they might see on the outside.

“Many times in the news, we hear of random acts of violence here and there. And if we do random acts of kindness, to do good just for the sake of doing good – ’cause I’ve seen it just as violence is contagious, so is love,” Rev. Gonzalez said.

Father Gonzalez will talk about the mission work every Tuesday and Friday night for the next eight weeks at St. Steven of Hungary in Youngstown. That starts on April 26.